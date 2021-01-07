Amit Shah cancels Chennai visit, JP Nadda to come instead

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was expected to visit Chennai on 14 January, has reportedly cancelled the plan.

Instead, BJP President JP Nadda is likely to arrive in the city, to take part in the anniversary celebrations of Thuglaq magazine, founded by Cho Ramasamy and run by RSS ideologue and auditor S Gurumurthy.

The sudden change in plans has apparently disappointed the AIADMK, which was looking forward to hold key discussions regarding chief ministerial candidature with Shah.

It may be noted that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be in Chennai for Pongal.

Earlier it was said that Shah will meet S Gurumurthy, to discuss BJP’s chances in the upcoming State assembly polls, and also call on actor Rajinikanth to enquire about his health.

The senior BJP leader’s visit was expected to cause ripples in political circles and in the party’s existing alliance with AIADMK, even as it is speculated that the central leadership is not happy with Edappadi Palaniswamy being projected as the CM candidate.

In his last time here, Shah laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 67,000 crore and the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP was reassured on the same day by AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam.