Bird flu: Central team reaches Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A three-member central team reached Alappuzha today to assess the situation arising out of outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

Union Health Ministry’s public health specialist Dr Ruchi Jain, Pune National Institute of Virology scientist Dr Shailesh Pawar and Delhi RML Hospital physician Dr Anith Jindal held discussions with district authorities at the collectorate, reports said.

Later, the team left for Karuvatta, one of the hotspots of the flu outbreak.

The State government said over 69,000 birds, including ducks and chicken, were culled in the districts of Alappuzha and Kottayam till Wednesday to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu.