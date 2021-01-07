Capitol ‘Coup’ in US, trump accused of triggering riots against Biden

Washington: Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol. Washington DC Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as well as three others who ‘died in medical emergencies’.

Supporters of Trump swarmed inside the building amid a session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the outgoing President was attempting a coup.

In a late-night news conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J Contee said that 52 were arrested over the violence that saw pro-Trump rioters breaking windows, climbing on rafters, ripping down US flags and roaming the Senate chamber. Lawmakers were told to grab gas masks as police deployed tear gas inside the Rotunda, the ornate area under the dome that connects the House and the Senate, according to the Washington Post.

Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations. Security forces fired tear gas in a four-hour operation to clear the Capitol.

Vowing not to be deterred, lawmakers resumed business after dark and voted down the first challenge to Biden’s win, with several Trump loyalists reversing course in the wake of the violence that drew shock around the world.

The chaos at the Capitol came a day after Biden enjoyed a new triumph, with his Democrats projected to win two Senate seats in runoffs in Georgia — handing the party full control of Congress and dramatically increasing Biden’s ability to pass legislation, starting with new Covid-19 relief.

World leaders and governments have expressed shock and outrage as supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol building where Congress meets in an attempt to overturn the results of the November 3 election won by Joe Biden.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was ‘saddened’ by the events at the US Capitol, his spokesman said.

“In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet called the events in the US Congress a ‘disgrace’, saying the United States stood for democracy around the world and that was it was ‘vital’ now that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

Historians said it was the first time that the Capitol had been taken over since 1814 when the British burned it during the War of 1812.

chennai, newstodaynet, newstodaynet online, newstoday, news today, capitol ‘coup’ in us, trump accused of triggering riots against biden, us president donald trump, us president elect joe biden, us capitol violence four dead, trump supports violence capitol

Capitol ‘Coup’ in US, trump accused of triggering riots against Biden

Washington: Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol. Washington DC Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as well as three others who ‘died in medical emergencies’.

Supporters of Trump swarmed inside the building amid a session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the outgoing President was attempting a coup.

In a late-night news conference, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J Contee said that 52 were arrested over the violence that saw pro-Trump rioters breaking windows, climbing on rafters, ripping down US flags and roaming the Senate chamber. Lawmakers were told to grab gas masks as police deployed tear gas inside the Rotunda, the ornate area under the dome that connects the House and the Senate, according to the Washington Post.

Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations. Security forces fired tear gas in a four-hour operation to clear the Capitol.

Vowing not to be deterred, lawmakers resumed business after dark and voted down the first challenge to Biden’s win, with several Trump loyalists reversing course in the wake of the violence that drew shock around the world.

The chaos at the Capitol came a day after Biden enjoyed a new triumph, with his Democrats projected to win two Senate seats in runoffs in Georgia — handing the party full control of Congress and dramatically increasing Biden’s ability to pass legislation, starting with new Covid-19 relief.

World leaders and governments have expressed shock and outrage as supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol building where Congress meets in an attempt to overturn the results of the November 3 election won by Joe Biden.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was ‘saddened’ by the events at the US Capitol, his spokesman said.

“In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a tweet called the events in the US Congress a ‘disgrace’, saying the United States stood for democracy around the world and that was it was ‘vital’ now that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

Historians said it was the first time that the Capitol had been taken over since 1814 when the British burned it during the War of 1812.