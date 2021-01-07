IndiaFirst Life launches new plan

Chennai: IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited, promoted by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, has announced the launch of IndiaFirst Life Mahajeevan Plus Plan.

This non-linked, participating, individual, limited pay, money back endowment life insurance policy protects for a longer term of 15 to 20 years just by providing a shorter pay commitment of 12 years, said a press note.

“It thereby takes care of an individual’s liquidity needs through multiple money backs during the policy term. It also allows to utilise money back options to fund the next annual premium, as needed.”

The policy holder will get Maturity Benefit and accrued Simple Reversionary Bonus declared annually and Terminal Bonus, if declared, at the end of the policy term.