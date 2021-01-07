JK Tyre partners with Hyundai

Chennai: JK Tyre & Industries Ltd has become an exclusive tyre partner with Hyundai Motor India for its highest selling SUV, Creta.

Commenting on the partnership, V K Misra, technical director, JK Tyre and Industries said, “We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with Hyundai India for one of India’s best- selling SUV’s Creta. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide supreme quality tyres with cutting-edge features to complement the ride quality for the customer.”

He added: “JK Tyre’s best-in-class technologies in radial tyres and tyre testing mechanism will ensure safety of customers driving Creta in multiple terrains.”