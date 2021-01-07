Lankan Tamils issue: TN Governor hails Jaishankar’s remarks on 13th Amendment

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today welcomed the remarks of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 13th Amendment offering devolution of equal powers to the Tamils in Sri Lanka and said it signifies India’s concern towards the Tamils in the Island Nation.

India’s External Affairs Minister has unequivocally stated the Indian position on the 13th Amendment, Purohit said.

Stating that his remarks were sure to be welcomed by the people of Tamilnadu, Purohit said, “Dr Jaishankar’s statement is in the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s own untiring efforts for the welfare of the Tamil population in Sri Lanka.”

A Raj Bhavan communique here said Purohit welcomed the remarks regarding the Tamil community made by Dr Jaishankar in Colombo yesterday during a press conference with the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardenaji.

Quoting Jaishankar, he said, “as we promote peace and well being in the region, India has been strongly committed to the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka.”

“Our support for the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka is longstanding, as indeed for an inclusive political outlook that encourages ethnic harmony. It is in Sri Lanka’s own interest that the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka are fulfilled. That applies equally to the commitments made by the Sri Lankan Government on meaningful devolution, including the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. The progress and prosperity of Sri Lanka will surely be advanced as a consequence,” the Governor said, quoting Jaishankar.

Purohit also emphasised that this was an important statement, signifying the concern of the Indian Government towards their Tamil sisters and brothers in Sri Lanka.