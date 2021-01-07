Modi talks about ‘Maha Yagna’ to modernise country’s infra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the 306 km long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) today through video conference.

He also flagged off the Double Stack Long Haul Container Train on this route.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said ‘Maha Yagna’ to modernise the country’s infrastructure has gained a new momentum today.

He listed the initiatives of the government in the last 12 days to modernise the country like DBT to farmers, launch of National Mobility Card in Airport Express Line, inauguration of AIIMS Rajkot, IIM Sambalpur, Light House Projects in 6 cities, National Atomic Timescale and Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravya, National Environmental Standards Laboratory, Kochi-Mangalore gas pipeline, 100th Kisan Rail, a section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. He added that so many launches were done even during this in this period of Corona to modernise the country.

Modi said the Made in India vaccine for Corona approved a few days back has instilled a new confidence in the people. He said Dedicated Freight Corridor is seen as the game changer project for India in the 21st century.