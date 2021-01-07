SC to Centre: Are Covid rules followed at farmers’ protest?

New Delhi: A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said today that there could be Covid-19 breakout at the farmers protest sites near Delhi borders.

It also asked the Central government to apprise the Court of the steps being taken to ensure that Ministry of Health guidelines are followed at the protest site.

The top court asked the government asked the Central government whether COVID-19 pandemic related guidelines were being followed by the protesting Kisans.

When the government’s counsel, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied in the negative, the SC made the observation that the situation could become like last year’s Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, which had caused the initial spike in coronavirus cases in March-April last year in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The bench was hearing public interest litigation by Jammu-based lawyer Supriya Pandita for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Jamaat gathering. The petition underlined the need for guidelines to prevent such events from creating harm to public health at the time of the pandemic.