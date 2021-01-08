Actress Kutti Radhika appears before CCB

Bengaluru: Actress and former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy’s wife Radhika today deposed before the Central Crime Branch sleuths in Bengaluru for allegedly receiving Rs 75 lakh from a man who had been arrested for duping a realtor.

The actress, popularly known as Kutti Radhika in Tamil cinema, was in Madikeri when she was asked to appear before the police. She appeared before the officials at 11 am.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Radhika had said that she had received Rs 15 lakh from the man Yuvaraj, who identified himself with a right wing party. Radhika said she received the money from Yuvaraj to make a period film.

She, however, expressed ignorance about the remaining Rs 60 lakh deposited in her account.

She had even said she would cooperate with the investigation if the CCB summoned her.

Yuvaraj was arrested last month following a complaint by a realtor who alleged that he was duped to the tune of Rs 10 crore with the promise of an election ticket.

The raid on his residence led to the recovery of a cash of Rs 26 lakh and cheques for Rs 91 crore.