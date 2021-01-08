Pondy CM leads protest against Lt Governor

Puducherry: The ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) in Puducherry today started its four-day long agitation demanding recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly impeding developmental plans and welfare measures of the elected government.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, MP V Vaithilingam, Congress MLA T Jayamoorthy, leaders of the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK also participated in the protest.

Security forces were deployed outside the Raj Nivas in Puducherry ahead of the four-day protest called by Secular Democratic Alliance.

‘No agitation is permitted within 500 metres radius of Raj Nivas,’ informed the police.

The Narayanasamy-led government has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor on the implementation of several welfare measures proposed by them.