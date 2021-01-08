Theatres should only function with 50% occupancy: Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court today said that cinema theaters should function with only 50 per cent occupancy till 11 January.

A petition was filed against the State government’s decision to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

Hearing the case, the bench comprising of Justice M M Sundaresh and Anandhi said that the State government should consult and take a proper decision on the issue before Monday, failing which the Court will make a call.

Then Judges said that economy cannot be given importance in the present situation.

The judges also asked the government to furnish details about increasing the number of shows if only 50 per cent capacity is allowed in the theatres.

It may be noted that the State government recently gave permission for theatres to operate with 100 per cent occupancy, ahead of the release of Vijay starrer Master and STR’s Eeswaran. However, the Central government has asked the State government to reverse its order.