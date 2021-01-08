TN revokes order on 100% occupancy in theatres

Chennai: Following stiff protest by the Union government and the Madras High Court, the Tamilnadu government today revoked its decision to allow 100 per cent seating in cinema halls of the State.

According to a statement from Tamilnadu government, its recent order allowing full occupancy is cinema halls is being withdrawn.

In a letter to Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked for compliance of guidelines issued by the Centre in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Government of Tamilnadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of Cinema/theatres/ multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is a dilution of MHA order. States and UT shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner,” the letter said.