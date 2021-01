Actress Nivetha Pethuraj is a busy bee in Telugu cinema.

Says the actress, ‘I am happy getting challenging roles in Tollywood. People love me a lot’.

Stating that she is ready to do glam roles if needed, Nivetha Pethuraj, says, ‘I admire Vijay Sethupathi a lot. I want to emulate him and do good and bad roles too. People should remember me as someone who can do challenging characters’.