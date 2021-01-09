Over 5.5 lakh soaps given to people to be safe from Corona

Chennai: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), as a part of its global partnership with UNICEF, has donated 5.5 lakh soaps to various vulnerable communities including people residing in slums, rural and tribal areas, Covid patients and frontline workers in Tamilnadu.

“Handwashing with soap is one of most effective measures to protect against the Coronavirus, as well as many other infectious diseases. It is now more imperative than ever to equip communities-at-risk with soaps in their efforts to prevent Covid-19,” a press release said.

“We firmly believe in the power of hand hygiene to fight Coronavirus at the source,’ said HUL chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta.

“In order to overcome Covid-19, we have to make handwashing accessible to all. It requires a culture of hand hygiene for which all – international partners, national governments, public and private sectors, and civil society need to come together. We are proud to partner with HUL to support vulnerable and marginalized communities in Covid-19 hotspots,” said UNICEF representative in India Dr Yasmin Al Haque.