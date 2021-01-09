‘Parole is an action thriller’

Parole, produced by Tripper Entertainment is directed by Dwarak Raja. An intense action thriller, the movie is almost complete.

Karthik RS, who acted in Peechangai and Lingaa are playing the lead roles. Monish and Kalpika are the heroines. Vinodhini, Janaki Suresh and TKS are also in the cast.

Speaking about the movie, the director says, ‘It is a movie that happens in 48 hours. It isa thriller. A politically non-political movie’.

‘The story is about two brothers. One is behind the bar and the others takes him out on a parole. What happens when he is out of prison for nect 48 hours forms the crux’

Mahesh Thirunavukarasu has cranked the camera while music is by Rajkumar Amal.

The first look of Parole was release by Vijay Sethupathi recently.