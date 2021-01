Veteran comedian Senthil is all set to play the lead role for the first time in his career in Oru Kidaiyin Karunai Manu fame director Suresh Sangaiah’s third direction venture.

The untitled movie is said to be a rural entertainer.It has been said that Senthil will be seen playing a life-term convict who comes back to his village after completing his life sentence in prison.

This movie is produced by Sameer Bharat Ram, and will have cinematography by RV Saran.