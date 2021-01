Actor Vijay Sethupathi recently wrapped up the shoot of Tughlaq Darbar.

He will be seen playing a cameo in Vetrimaaran’s upcoming project that will have Soori playing the lead.

Apart from this Vijay Sethupathi also has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar and an Amazon Original web series with Shahid Kapoor.