Congress to protest outside Governor houses on 15 January

Chennai: The Congress party announced that it will stage protests outside governor houses across the country on 15 January to extend its support to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

“Why the government is not fulfilling its duties towards people? The government is sold out to few capitalists. The Congress party has decided to celebrate ‘Kisan Adhikar Diwas’ on 15 January while holding protest and demonstration at district headquarters. We will also organise rallies and after the rallies, we will march towards governor houses across the country. Now, the time has come to listen farmers’ voices,” said Congress’ General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

This comes a day after the eighth round of talks between the government and the farmer unions remained inconclusive. The government asked farmer unions to ‘give an option other than repealing’ and the next round of talks is proposed for 15 January.

While addressing a press conference, Surjewala alleged that government is playing the games of meetings instead of repealing black laws.

“Instead of repealing the black laws, Modi government is playing meeting-meeting, giving dates for talks. Farmers have been protesting for the last 40 days and 60 farmers have died. Prime Minister has not spoken a word condoling the demise of those farmers. This is the fight against the atrocities of government by farmers,” he added.

The Congress party will also run a campaign on social media with *SpeakUpForFarmers on 15 January, Surjewala said.

This comes after a meeting, which was chaired by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, with party general secretaries and in-charges in connection with the ongoing farmers’ agitation at the borders of Delhi.