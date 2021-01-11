Gold worth Rs 16.81 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Sunday seized 329 grams of gold valued at Rs 16.81 lakh from a passenger, who arrived from Dubai, at the Anna International airport here.

In a release here, the Commissioner of Customs said based on intelligence, one passenger, Jahir Hussain (35) of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai by an Indigo Airlines flight, was intercepted at the exit on the suspicion of carrying gold.

On his personal search, one bundle of gold paste weighing 390 grams was recovered from the rectum.

On extraction, 329 grams of 24k purity gold valued at Rs 16.81 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act. Further investigation is under progress.