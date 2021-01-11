Initiative to give boost to MSMEs

Chennai: Lendingkart Technologies Private Limited, recently announced the launch of its omni-channel partner platform ‘Lendingkart xlr8’.

According to a press release, the digital lending fintech is opening its core technology to partners so they can tap into Lendingkart’s MSME reach.

The company has been partnering with the agents, marketplaces and various platforms to spread awareness among the MSME segment about the financial products available, customised to suit their business model and needs, including collateral free, flexible and cost sensitive options.

Harshvardhan Lunia, co-founder and MD, said, “Lendingkart’s partnership with our partners for creating awareness and developing the omni channel reach out for collateral-free finance option available to MSMEs via digital medium has gone a long way for us. These efforts and initiatives for more than five years are having high impact in the new normal and are set to be a pioneering breakthrough in addressing the credit gap in this high growth potential sector.”