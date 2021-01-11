Ministers meet Ramadoss to discuss alliance matters

Chennai: With just a few months left for the Tamilnadu Assembly elections, alliance talks have begun in the State.

Ministers S P Velumani and P Thangamani today met PMK founder S Ramadoss to discuss the alliance between AIADMK and PMK.

Sources said that the seat sharing for the upcoming elections were discussed during the meeting at Ramadoss’s residence in Tindivanam.

The meeting has took place at a time when PMK has been demanding 20 per cent reservation for the Vanniyars. PMK was part of the NDA during the Lok Sabha elections 2019.