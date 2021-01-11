Will consider Nadars’ plea to sell palm products in PDS shops: EPS

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced that the state government would consider selling palm products in ration shops across the State.

Speaking after presenting awards to achievers in Nadar community, he said their request to sell palm products like jaggery and sweeteners in ration shops were under the consideration of the government.

The government is examining the request made by several people of this community, who were involved in the production of palm products. The government would soon take a decision on the issue, he added.