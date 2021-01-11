Woman sexually assaulted by Railway contract staff in Tambaram yard

Chennai: A 40-year-old woman, who fell asleep inside a suburban EMU train, was raped by two railway contract staff at the Tambaram Railway yard on 9 January.

Acting on a complaint from the victim, the Tambaram Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the two, who were identified as Suresh (31) and Abdul Aziz (30).

Police sources said the woman, a vegetable vendor, laid down on the floor and fell asleep and missed her stop.

The Chengalpattu-bound EMU train completed its journey, returned to the Tambaram station and later to the yard.

The duo, who spotted her at the train in the yard, sexually assaulted her and threatened her of dire consequences if she lodged a complaint with the station.

They accompanied her outside to ensure that she did not complain to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. When they were stopped by a RPF constable, the duo said the woman was found sleeping in the train in the yard.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint with the GRP police who held investigations, found that the version of the constable matched with the identification details given by the woman and arrested the duo.

Cases were registered against them on charges of rape and threatening the woman. They were later remanded in judicial custody.