Rahul Gandhi to attend Jallikattu in Madurai

Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the popular bull taming sport of Jallikattu in Madurai on Pongal on 14 January, sources said.

Rahul, who left for abroad on 27 December a day ahead of the party’s 136th foundation day, will visit Tamilnadu for the function soon after his return to India.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to make a three-day visit to the western districts of the State this month, the AICC in-charge for Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao, had said in Chennai on Sunday.

‘The dates will be finalised later. Rahul Gandhi will be covering Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, among other districts, as part of his first visit, in the run up to the Assembly election,’ he had said.