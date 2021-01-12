Master leaked scenes, culprit found

Chennai: A few scenes from Vijay-starrer <I>Master<P> were leaked on the internet. The entire crew and the fans were shocked as the intro shot of Vijay and a few videos from the film were all over the internet.

Later, the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj appealed to fans to not share the videos.

‘Dear all It’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours’, tweeted Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Meanwhile, within a few hours, the makers have found that the a digital company’s employee was the source for the leakage. They are now planning to take legal action against the company and the employee.