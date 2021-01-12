SC puts on hold 3 Farm Laws

New Delhi: In a big setback to the government, the Supreme Court today put on hold the three farm laws enacted in September.

The apex court also said a committee of agricultural experts would be formed to take over negotiations with farmers to end the crisis.

‘We will stay implementation of the three farm laws,’ the bench headed by Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, said.

The three-judge bench had earlier said that it is willing to suspend the laws but not indefinitely without any activity going on both sides.