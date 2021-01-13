Allu Arjun calls Pooja Hegde his lucky charm

Arjun celebrated one year of Ala Vaikuntapurramloo with an event with the rest of the team.

Taking to Instagram stories, Allu Arjun shared a photo with Pooja Hegde and called her his ‘good luck charm.’ The actor also posted a few photos with director Trivikram Srinivas, Sushanth and the rest of the crew. Ala Vaikuntapurramloo is a commercial entertainer that transcended borders.

The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, released on January 12, 2020. Celebrating one year of the film’s release, the cast and crew got together for a reunion and had great fun.

In a photo, Allu Arjun called Pooja Hegde his good luck charm and thanked her. He wrote, ‘Thank you for being there my good luck charm @hegdepooja (sic).’