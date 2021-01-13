Governor, CM, Stalin greet people

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president M K Stalin and other leaders today greeted people of the State on the eve of Pongal.

‘I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Tamilnadu on the joyous and auspicious occasion of Pongal and Sankaranthi.

Pongal is a harvest festival which brings joy and prosperity in abundance to our families. On this day, we rejoice with Nature and thank the Sun God for the bountiful prosperity showered on us,’ the Governor said in his message.

He added: ‘On this auspicious occasion, let us all resolve to return to our roots and protect our glorious culture, traditions, customs, arts and festivals.

We should all take pride in our tradition and culture and keep the banner of the Tamil way of life flying high for all times to come.’

Palaniswami said the festival should fill everyone’s lives with abundant joy and prosperity.

Stalin celebrated Pongal with people in a village in Thiruvallur district.

TMC president G K Vasan, Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali and Indian Hajj Association president Abubacker also greeted people on the eve of Pongal.