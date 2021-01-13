Kalaiarasan is part of Pathu Thala

After Priya Bhavani Shankar and Teejay, actor Kalaiarasan has been roped in to play an important role in Pathu Thala.

The official Tamil remake of the Kannada hit Mufti, Pathu Thala is headlined by Simbu and Gautham Karthik. The film is directed by Sillunu Oru Kaadhal director Krishna.

Pathu Thala will also feature writer Manushyaputhiran, who last played a cameo in Super Deluxe.

It has been revealed that Priya Bhavani Shankar will play a Tahsildar in the film, and is paired opposite Gautham Karthik. Shooting for the film is expected to begin in the last week of February.

Kalaiarasan was last seen on the big screen in Nayanthara-Sarjun’s Airaa.