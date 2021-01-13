Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, RSS chief in TN for harvest festival

Chennai: BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are coming down to the State on the day of Pongal.

While Nadda will take part in ‘Namma Oor Pongal’, an event organised by the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rahul, in his first visit to Tamilnadu ahead of this year’s Assembly election, will watch jallikattu in Avaniyapuram.

Bhagwat, it is said, will take part in Pongal celebrations in Chennai.

With the political parties gearing up for the Assembly elections, the process would gain further momentum when Rahul and Nadda would be arriving in Tamilnadu on the Pongal day.

Though both the National leaders are visting the State to take part in pongal festivities, they are also expected to touch upon the alliance issues ahead of the elections due in April-May this year.

TNCC president K S Alagiri told reporters here that Rahul, in his first visit ahead of the polls, will be in Avaniyapuram in Madurai on 14 January to watch the traditional Tamil rural sport of Jallikattu (Taming of bulls). Nadda would participate in a pongal event at suburban Alapakkam in Chennai on that day.

Rahul would witnessing the Jallikattu for a couple of hours as part of the party’s ‘Rahulin Tamizh Vanakkam’ initiative.

Rahul would arrive in Madurai from Delhi and proceed to Avaniyapuram. Tight security arrangements are being made ahead of his visit.

Alagiri said Rahul’s visit would give moral support to farmers across the country who were protesting against the three farm laws for more than 45 days.

Rahul visit is to celebrate the culture and heritage of the Tamil people and “Rahulin Tamizh Vanakkam’ is a way to show his closeness with the people of Tamilnadu, how much he likes them, and to show his gratitude to the people of the State,” Alagiri said.

The TNCC Chief said Rahul was unlikely to make any political speech on January 14. He will watch Jallikattu and spend around four hours.

As of now, Rahul has no scheduled meeting with farmers. “But if he wished, he will meet them”, he added.

Meanwhile, in view of Nadda’s visit, BJP State president L Murugan inspected the venue at Maduravoyal-Alapakkam road and the arrangements being made for Pongal celebrations organised by the State unit.