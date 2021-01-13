Review: Master

Chennai: After a long gap comes a ‘big’ film in cinema halls, whose doors shut till recently due to Covid outbreak. And if it is a Vijay film, it means double dhamala for movie-goers.

Fresh from the success of Kaidhi, , filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj teams up with Vijay for Master. And first things first. It is an out-and-out Vijay film with no signs of Lokesh Kanagaraj. The typical Vijayisms including his punchlines, style and swag, dialogue delivery, action scenes and dance prevail all through.

With a run time of little less than three hours, Master is a more predictable fare. A college professor goes to a juvenile home to teach inmates there. Shockingly he comes to know that a gang exploits these children. All unlawful activities happen there. The onus is now on the professor to set things right.

Master celebrates the ‘Thalapathy’ in Vijay. Evn the BGMs and songs without a miss have the word ‘Thalapathy’.

The highlight of the movie is the confrontation between JD (Vijay) and Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi). Bhavani is a crude baddie who controls the shady businesses. He with the help of his aides that includes Arjun Das controls the juvenile home. JD who is adored and admired by students in a college for being the most friendly professor, is compelled to go to the home due to a series of events. Coming to know the gravity of the situation, JD decides to take Bhavani head-on.

Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay provide the right energy. There are enough moments to bring fans to their seat edge. Action scenes between them are a top draw.

Arjun Das begins from where he left in Kaidhi. He is expressive and does his part well. Unfortunately the rest of the cast including Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri G Kishan appear in blink and miss roles. Azhagam Perumal, Sriman, Srinath, Sanjeev, Dheena, Ramya Subramanian and Sai Dheena are also in the cast.

Music by Anirudh Ravichander is racy and loud. Sathyan Sooryan’s camera work is good capturing action scenes in natural shades and lights well.

The director in Lokesh Kanagaraj has taken a back seat to allow the mass hero Vijay go behind the wheel. Master is strong on paper but with an average execution. Length is a major problem. Badly needs trimming in second half. All said, Master is a movie that would engage and entertain Vijay fans.