She is a record breaker

Radio Rando organized a new World Record attempt to create awareness about the importance of farmers and farming and promote healthy food life with a aim of spreading awareness about Good Food for a Healthy Lifestyle.

It has successfully participated and completed the World Record attempt in multiple places with female members in a span of 48 hours.The nonstop live talk marathon on the topic ‘UZAVANUM UNAVUM’ began at 8 am on 30 December, 2020 and ended at 8 am on 1 January, 2021 creating a new World Record. This achievement is registered in Kalam World Records.

Dr Marceline, Head & Associate Professor from Anna Adarsh College for Women, Chennai was one of the speaker who took part in the 48 hours non-stop Talk Show Marathon. Different slots were given and women from multiple places from Tamilnadu spoke on the topic creating awareness about the importance of farmers, farming and the different foods produced by them.

The talk Show was aired by Radio Rando and 48 hours was monitored by Kalam World Record Team.

Says Marceline, ‘The Talk Show was successfully finished in 48 hours and Amb Dr T Kumaravel, founder and chairman, Ambassador For Peace-India announced and declared that we had entered the Kalam’s World Record. It was a great moment of joy for all of us. What better way to begin a year with an achievement with a purpose.’

‘I am thankful to Kalam’s World Record for providing a platform to showcase our talents and motivate and help us achieve laurels.also thankful to Radio Rando for organising the Talk Show and to all my fellow speakers who took part and prove ourselves.’