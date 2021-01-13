Teen poet bags title

Chennai: Do you remember how much you achieved at age 18? Probably something you can count on the fingers of one hand. But meet Thryaksha A Garla, a student of psychology in Chennai, who has become famous as a poet, artist, singer, writer – you should read her blogs and her Instagram posts to understand her mature mind.

The latest honour she bagged was the Aadharsha Mahila Award for her work in the field of poetry.

The Tamil Nadu Arya Vysya Mahila Sabha’s Madras Unit presented the award to Thryaksha for her work in the field of poetry. The awards are presented as recognition given to empower women who have excelled in their chosen fields.

The online event happened 10 January 2021 at the annual carnival of the Sabha. Thryaksha was given the title ‘Budding Aesthete’ and is the youngest to receive it.

On the academic side, she is a student of M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai, where she pursues B.Sc. Psychology, 2nd year.

A member of the Chennai Poets’ Circle and the India Poetry Circle, she has to her credit around 300 poems, which can be sourced through her blog and Insta. Her poems have also been published in magazines and anthologies.

In some of these anthologies she has sketched / painted as she is also a talented artist. Her interests range from Pichhwai (cloth paintings of Lord Krishna), Mandala, Mughal to water colours, and sketching with pencil, charcoal and pen and ink.

Being such a multi-talented youngster, it is not surprising that she has won school- and college-level competitions in singing, writing, art and craft and poetry. Small wonder then that she enjoys presenting customised, handmade gifts to her family and friends.

“I was extremely thrilled and elated to receive the Aadharsha Mahila Award,” gushed the teen who is passionate about wanting to get into therapy and pursue clinical psychology.

Instagram: @thryaksha_wordsmith

Blog: thryaksha.wordpress.com