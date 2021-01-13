Tight vigil in beaches and other tourist spots

Chennai: With a view to prevent spread of coronavirus, which has been controlled significantly, the Tamilnadu government has banned public entry in all beaches, Vandalur Zoo and Mamallapuram during Pongal holidays from 15 to 17 January.

To prevent gathering of crowds, tight security arrangements are being made in the above places.

According to officials, since the lockdown with several relaxations had been in place since 25 March last year, the government had taken various steps and was protecting the people following which the virus spread has been controlled to a great extent.

Since public are expected to congregate in large numbers in all beaches, entry of public was already banned for Kaanum Pongal on 16 January- the last day of the four-day Pongal festivities.

In continuance of this, since there was fear of spread of virus, as a precautionary measure public would not be allowed to visit the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur–popularly called as Vandalur Zoo–the tourist spot of Mamallapuram, about 55km from here, the Guindy Children’s National Park and other tourist spots were public used to congregate in large numbers during the Pongal holidays.

People were advised to cooperate with the government and wear face masks and maintain physical distancing norms to prevent spread of the virus.