Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami released the remix of a yesteryear MGR song from the film Narkali starring director Aamir in the lead role.

The song is a remix of the Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu from the movie En Annan starring MGR and was written by B Vijay and sung by the late singer SP Balasubramaniam.

Chandni will be paired with Aamir in the film, which is directed by Durai. It is noteworthy that Vidyasagar is composing the music for this film.