Free bus ride for all students with school uniforms

Chennai: State Transport Minister M R Vijaya Bhaskar has said that students can travel in government buses for free.

He said they can avail government bus services by wearing school uniforms or by showing old bus passes.

After being closed for over eight months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools in Tamilnadu are set to reopen tomorrow for classes 10 and 12. It is said parents should send their wards with a consent letter.

“Students should produce a letter from their parents, that they are willing to send them to schools,” sources said.

The State government has said that students should not be forced to attend classes. Those who want to continue online should be permitted to do so. Meanwhile, the government has also reduced the syllabus by 40 per cent.