Get ready for Teri Yaadein

TOWI Films released the teaser of the much-awaited song Teri Yaadein. It has music by MIKI and lyrics by Mohit Sharma, who also sang the song.

The song also features Shivani Raghav who is a big name in Haryanvi, Punjabi & Hindi songs with many popular video album songs under her name. She will also be seen in quite a few prominent upcoming Bollywood films.

Produced by Sandip Varma & Anand Thakor under TOWI Films (The One World International Films), popular director Bijender Soni has handled the direction under his SoniBros FX Studio.