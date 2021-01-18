Get ready for Teri Yaadein

TOWI Films released the teaser of the much-awaited song Teri Yaadein. It has music by MIKI and lyrics by Mohit Sharma, who also sang the song.
The song also features Shivani Raghav who is a big name in Haryanvi, Punjabi & Hindi songs with many popular video album songs under her name. She will also be seen in quite a few prominent upcoming Bollywood films.
Produced by Sandip Varma & Anand Thakor under TOWI Films (The One World International Films), popular director Bijender Soni has handled the direction under his SoniBros FX Studio.
Gold Media Marketing is the digital partner and music consultant. This project is initiated by Nitin Gupta who is an Managing Director of Gold Media Marketing.