Prakash Raj is part of Ponniyin Selvan

Prakash Raj has confirmed that he's a part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming multilingual historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel of the same name, Ponniyin Selvan tells the fictional story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th century.

Prakash Raj joins a huge star cast from Bollywood and the Southern industries, that includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Jayaram, Lal, Sarath Kumar, and Ashwin Kakamanu.

The actor posted a tweet from the sets of the film and reminisced on his 25-year journey with the ace filmmaker, that started with the political drama Iruvar.