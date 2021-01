Sruthi Haasan is all smiles as her recent Telugu release Krack opposite Ravi Theja has opened big across Andhra Pradesh. She had a slew of failures in the recent past. Sruthi Haasan is all smiles as her recent Telugu release Krack opposite Ravi Theja has opened big across Andhra Pradesh. She had a slew of failures in the recent past.

Krack is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also featured Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. Produced by B. Madhu under Saraswathi Films Division banner, it is based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.