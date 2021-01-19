Covid-19: India records 10,064 new cases and 137 deaths

New Delhi: With 10,064 new infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 1,05,81,837 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll increased to 1,52,556 as 137 fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,28,753 pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.66 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent. The Covid-19 active caseload remained below three lakh.

There are 2,00,528 active Covid-19 cases in the country which comprise 1.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 18,78,02,827 samples have been tested up to 18 January with 7,09,791 samples being tested on Monday.