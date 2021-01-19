EPS meets Modi, says politics not discussed

New Delhi: Asserting that 100 per cent there is no place for expelled leader V K Sasikala in the AIADMK ahead of her impending release, Tamilnadu Chief

Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said no politics was discussed during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Talking to reporters at Tamilnadu House after winding up his two-day visit to the National capital, he said he had discussed various welfare measures concerning the State and the welfare and sought relief for the farmers affected by cyclones Nivar and Burevi with Modi and Shah.

He said he has placed several requests to Modi on the issues concerning the State, including seeking funds for river linking and other projects, and he has agreed to visit the State to launch various infrastructure projects.

Reiterating that no politics was discussed during the meeting, Palaniswami, replying to a question on the release of late CM J Jayalalithaa’s close-aide Sasikala from prison, said 100 per cent there was no chance of inducting her back into the AIADMK.

Sasikala is expected to walk out of Bengaluru prison on 27 January after serving a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case.

“She (Saiskala) is not a member of the party at all. Even when Jayalalithaa is there she is not a member of the party”, he added.

“Even if she comes out of prison, there is absolutely no chance of her coming back to the AIADMK”, he said and added in categorical terms that she was not at all in the party.

Palaniswami, who is also the joint coordinator of the party, also clearly said that no changes would take place in the AIADMK in the event of her release from prison as she was not a primary member of the party.

He also said that most of the members who were with Sasikala and the AMMK founded by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran had already returned and joined the

AIADMK.