Governor, CM, leaders condole Shanta’s death

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi

K Palaniswami, Opposition DMK president M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties today condoled the death of renowned oncologist and cancer care pioneer Dr V Shantha.

Modi tweeted, ‘Dr V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden.’

‘I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr. V Shanta’s demise. Om Shanti’, Modi said.

In his condolence message, Purohit expressed shock and grief over he death.

‘The sad demise of Padma Vibhushan Dr V.Shanta, an Indian Oncologist and the Chairperson of Adyar Cancer Institute fills me with shock and grief.’

A fine human being, as having dedicated over 60 years of her life to cancer care treatment, Dr Shanta has always emphasised on compassion and sympathy while treating patients, he said, according to a Raj Bhavan communique.

Apart from many awards from public and official organisations for her contributions to the advances in management and control

of Cancer, Dr Shantha was the recipient of major National and International Awards including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Ramon Magsaysay Awards, Purohit said.

Palaniswami said the mortal remains of Dr Shanta will be laid to rest with full police honours.

Paying rich tributes to her, he said that this was a way to honour her selfless service, he said in a statement.

He recalled that she had joined the Cancer Institute in 1955 and served in several key posts.

Due to her selfless service, she obtained support from various quarters, improved the institute that was started with 12 beds with advanced facilities, thereby providing free and advanced care for poor cancer patients.

Condoling her death, Stalin, in a tweet said, he was saddened to hear about the demise of Dr Shantha.

He said it was a big loss to the medical fraternity as she dedicated her life to ensure affordable cancer treatment for the poor.

Stalin also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.