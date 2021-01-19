Guardian builds trust among employees

Chennai: Guardian India Operations Private Limited has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for 2021 by the Great Place to Work Institute, India, under the large organisations category.

A press release said, this recognition symbolises building a ‘High-Trust, High-Performance Culture’ that offers a workplace where employees trust the organisation they work for, take pride in what they do, and relish the camaraderie.

“We are deeply rooted and governed by our values where people count. Our inclusive culture is one that appreciates and welcomes our colleagues to bring their best selves to work every day,” said Dean Del Vecchio, executive vice president, chief information officer and chief of operations, Guardian Life.

“This recognition is a testimony of the people-friendly culture we have built over the years. Our colleagues in India feel engaged, inspired and empowered to deliver solutions that exceed customer expectations every day,” said Ajay Jain, chief executive officer, Guardian India Operations Private Limited.