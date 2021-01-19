Kamal Haasan undergoes successful leg surgery

Chennai: Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan underwent a leg surgery today. It was successful.

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan on Tuesday jointly issued a statement announcing that the surgery of their father Kamal Haasan’s leg was a success.

‘We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success! The surgery was performed on his leg this morning at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Mohan Kumar along with Dr. J.S.N Murthy. The Doctors, attendees and the Hospital Management are taking wonderful care of our father and he is doing well, is in good spirits and working toward a speedy recovery,’ said the statement.