Pant helps India defeat Aussies

Brisbane: India today became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years when they defeated the hosts by three wickets in the fourth and final Test and clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Chasing 328, India achieved the target in 97 overs with Rishabh Pant remaining unbeaten on 89. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also scored 91 and 56 runs respectively.

West Indies were the last one to beat Australia at what is considered a fortress for the Australian team.

In all, Australia had won 40 out of the 62 games they played at the venue prior to this match, losing just eight.

Four of those losses have come against England while three came against West Indies, the last of which was in 1988. One came against New Zealand.

India have played seven matches, losing five, drawing one and winning the one in the ongoing series.

This is also the first time Australia have not won at The Gabba since 2012.

Back in November 2012, they had drawn against South Africa. Following that draw, they beat England (twice), India, New Zealand, Pakistan (twice) and Sri Lanka.

Ajinkya Rahane, Indian captain, said, ‘It means a lot to us. I don’t know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test. I’m really proud of each individual. The conversation between Pujara and me was that he would bat normal, and I would take it on. It was all about intent. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent. Rishabh and Washington were very good at the end. Taking 20 wickets was the key, so we opted for 5 bowlers. Sundar brought the balance in place of Jadeja. The intention was clear to play five bowlers. Siraj played two Tests, Saini just one, so it was inexperienced but the character shown by the bowlers and everyone else was incredible. We didn’t discuss anything about Adelaide. Just played wanted to play the remaining games with good attitude and character without worrying about the result.’

Rishabh Pant, Player of the Match, said, ‘This one of my biggest days in life. The support the team has given me even when I was not playing has been incredible. It’s a dream come true. We’ve been practicing hard after the first Test. The team management always backs me and tells me you are match-winner and you have to go out there and win and I am happy I did it today. It was a fifth day pitch and the ball was turning.’

Tim Paine, Australia captain, said, ‘We were here to win the series, but we have just been outplayed by a disciplined and tough Indian side who fully deserve the series win. We have to look back over a lot of things, and we’ll go through it as a group, and we have been outplayed by a better side this series. There are many areas of improvement honestly. We wanted to set a bit over 300, and dangle a carrot for them to win the series. I thought India turned up today, wore balls on the head arm and chest, put their body in the line, so credit to them, they deserve the win. Keeping is a part of my job, and I have to get them right. Our bowlers did really well as well, it’s just credit to the Indian side for this terrific series.’