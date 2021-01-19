Rajini to appear online before Tuticorin panel

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth may appear before Justice (retired) Aruna Jagadeesan Commission probing the police-firing on the anti-Sterlite protesters in Tuticorin in May 2018 that claimed 14 lives online.

Remember it has summoned Rajinikanth to appear before it on 19 January, during its 24th sitting.

Rajinikanth has been asked to appear before the commission at its Tuticorin camp office at 10am on 19 January.

He was summoned after he said that anti-social elements had infiltrated the Tuticorin protest, Rajinikanth had also said that he did not support anyone who harmed the men in uniform.

He had further said that people should not resort to protests over everything and the state government should take strong action against such anti-social elements.

Rajini’s advocate Illambharathi who appeared before the panel today informed that the actor was ready to appear before it through video conferencing.