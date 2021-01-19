World leaders laud India for successful vaccination launch

Chennai: Leaders from neighbouring countries have greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for successful launch of vaccination drive against Covid-19 on 16 January 2021.

In a tweet, the President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa said, “My heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the successful roll out of the #COVID19 vaccine & his generosity towards friendly neighbouring countries”.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa said “Congratulations PM @narendramodi and the Government of India on taking this very important step with this massive #COVID19 Vaccination drive. We are starting to see the beginning of the end to this devastating pandemic”.

The President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said “Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and the Indian government for its landmark program to vaccinate India’s population against Covid-19. I’m highly confident that you’ll be successful in this endeavor and that we are finally seeing an end to the Covid-19 scourge”.

The Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshering said, “I would like to congratulate PM @narendramodi and the people of India for the landmark launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive today. We hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic”.