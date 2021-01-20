Budget session: PM to chair all-party meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on 30 January during which the government will put forth its legislative agenda for the Budget session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said today the meeting will be held virtually and an invitation has been extended to floor leaders of all parties.

An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning. However, this time it is being held a day after the session starts on 29 January. Because of the recent past and wake of various issues of difference between opposition and the government, one will have to wait to see what will really be discussed in the meeting.

The Budget presentation will be taking place on 1 February.