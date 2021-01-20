I-T raids Jesus Calls group

Chennai: Income Tax department today conducted raids at 28 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore and other places in connection with Paul Dhinakaran’s Christian missionary ‘Jesus Calls’.

Searches were on at Chennai, Coimbatore and various other locations in Tamilnadu since today morning. The Income Tax department also raided the Karunya Christian School.

The I-T raids were conducted based on complaints of tax evasion and foreign funds irregularities against Dhinakaran and ‘Jesus Calls’, it is said.

Paul Dhinakaran, son of the late evangelist DGS Dhinakaran, has a large follower base among Christians in Tamilnadu and runs several organisations.

‘Jesus Calls’ was founded by DGS Dhinakaran in 1962.

According to their website, Jesus Calls gives sermons on Christianity in Tamilnadu. The Jesus Calls TV ministry telecasts 400 programs a month, in 10 different languages across the globe.

Paul Dhinakaran is also chancellor of Karunya Institute of Technology, founded in 1986 where 8,000 students study Science and Technology, Engineering, Arts, Media, and Management courses.