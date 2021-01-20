Rafale fighters to be part of Indo-French air exercise

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday announced that the newly inducted Rafale fighter jets are going to be part of the bilateral air exercise ‘Desert Knight-21’ between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and French Air and Space Force.

The Rafale fighters jets will be part of the IAF and French Air and Space Force (Armée de l’Air et de l’Espace) bilateral air exercise that will be conducted at the Air Force Station in Jodhpur between January 20 and January 24.

French side will participate with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft and approximately 175 personnel. The Indian Air Force aircraft participating in the exercise will include Mirage 2000, Su-30 MKI, Rafale, IL-78 Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C aircraft, said the Ministry of Defence.